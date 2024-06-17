How to Celebrate Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee

The Mustang Heritage Foundation announces Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park. This is a week celebrating an American Icon, the wild Mustang and their impact on not only Tennessee, but the world. In the 2024 Session, the Tennessee State Legislature, in a joint resolution co-sponsored by State Senator Jack Johnson and State Representative Jake McCalmon, in a unanimous vote it was declared June 17-23, 2024, as Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee.

Mustang Heritage Foundation is sponsoring the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, a 4-day, 3 show event at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park, on Long Lane in Franklin, TN. While the arena floor will shine with The Extreme Mustang Makeover, a Celebrity Freestyle Challenge, and an Open Show featuring Mustangs that range from 120 days in training doing amazing things, to Mustangs and wild burros who have been in training and ownership for years, and Celebrity Mustangs who are used by professionals in the horse world in clinics and entertainment around the country.

Along with wild horses doing incredible things, the shopping is top tier with over 100 vendor spaces of a huge variety of apparel, art, health products, jewelry, boots, hats, and more. Food vendors with supreme roasted coffee, freeze dried candy, BBQ, ice cream, roasted nuts, unique beverages and concessions operated by local Williamson County non-profits as fund-raisers.

Kicking off on Friday, June 14, the Equestrian Legacy Radio All American Mustang will host a Trail Ride to True West Campground in Jamestown, TN. Then on Tuesday, June 18, Music for Mustangs, headlined by legendary songwriter artist, Skip Ewing and Horsepower 307 will take place at the Texas Troubadour Theatre on Music Valley Drive. Other acts lending their music voice to saving the Mustang include William Lee Golden and the Goldens, Ira Dean, John Berry, Twitty and Lynn, Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, Stephanie Quayle, Garrett Bradford, Ryan Larkins, CJ Field, Sarah Beth Terry, Brady Seals, and some special drop-in special guests. The show starts at 6:30pm.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Stable Reserve Distillery in Franklin, TN hosts Wild Horses and Whiskey which is an art, whiskey-tasting, and musical reception free to the public which highlights Mustang and Western Art from local artists. A portion of the proceeds for the sales of this evening benefit the Mustang Heritage Foundation.

The Silent Auction is an online event during the week leading up to and during Mustang Heritage Week and includes rare collectibles and luxury items like a signed Jimmy Buffett guitar, Charlie Daniels’ signed fiddle, a signed Taylor Swift photo collage, Lainey Wilson’s signed guitar and items from Garth Brooks, the Beatles, Johnny Cash and literally things you cannot find anywhere else.

All fundraising events benefit Mustang Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that “Brings the Mustangs Home”. Working with trainers and creating events, Mustangs formerly in holding across the country can now find forever homes and jobs with programs to benefit veterans, youth, trauma victims, inmates, and in the private sector focusing on our trail riding program, family horse events, and ranch work.

The Mustang Heritage Foundation has been in existence since 2001 and has been responsible for placing more than 20,000 Mustangs and wild burros in homes and programs. The new college scholarship program provides three college bound students interested in furthering their education and furthering the mission of Mustang Heritage Foundation in the future. Tickets and support of Mustang Heritage Week and the Mustang Heritage Foundation raise funds to continue all this important work.

Mustang Heritage Week-At-a-Glance

Tuesday, June 18

Equestrian Legacy Radio/Mustang Heritage All American Mustang Trail ride to True West Campground – Jamestown, TN

Wednesday, June 19

Music for Mustangs – Texas Troubadour Theatre, Music Valley Dr. Nashville TN – Headlined by Skip Ewing and Horsepower 307

Also featuring William Lee Golden and the Goldens, Ira Dean, Twitty and Lynn, Ryan Larkins, Brady Seals, John Berry, Stephanie Quayle, Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, Garrett Bradford, Sarah Beth Terry, CJ Field – 6:30-9:30 – Tickets at Eventbrite.

Thursday, June 20

Wild Horses and Whiskey – Stable Reserve Distillery – Franklin, TN – FREE – an art and Whiskey tasting event with music spotlighting Mustangs and Western lifestyle. 6:30 pm until 9pm

Clinic with Skip Ewing – The Horse/Human Bond

Friday, June 21

Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Opening Day $10 or weekend pass

Shopping with over 100 vendor spaces, food, apparel, art, music and more.

Preliminary Competition for the Extreme Mustang Makeover

Saturday, June 22

Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Extreme Mustang Makeover Finals – $20 or weekend pass

Shopping experience with entertainment

Mustangs that have gone from pickup to Performance in only 120 Days.

Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Celebrity Freestyle Competition/Extreme Mustang Auction – $20 or weekend pass

Special Botulism Lecture from Dr. Corey Payne

The top celebrities in the Mustang World compete for one of the largest purses in Mustang competition. Bobby Kerr, Dan James, Elisa Wallace, The Deden Family, Elliot Holtzman, Mark Lyon, Ginger Duke, Justis Jacobs, and Mirka Crew

VIP Taste of TN Party – is an extra $75 Ticket and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drinks

Backstage Pass—An Extra $25 Ticket. 100 exclusive guests will get a chance to go down into the arena to meet our celebrities and take photos with Cobra, the 3-strike Mustang, who is in the Equus Hall of Fame.

Sunday, June 23

Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Cowboy Church and Open Show – $20 or weekend pass

Shopping the Spectacular Expo until 4pm.

All Mustang Heritage Spectacular Horse and Expo Events take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.

Admission is $10/Thursday, $20/Fri-Sat-Sun, Weekend Pass $50 and Kids 10-under FREE.

For more information, please visit www.mustangheritagefoundation.org.

