Nashville Zoo Becomes First to Hatch Crocodile Tegus

The Nashville Zoo announced on Monday the hatching of two crocodile tegus, marking a historic moment as the first of their species to hatch at any AZA-accredited zoo.

These lizards are found in the Amazon Basin and are named for their appearance and fondness of water.

Not much is known about this elusive species and being able to breed them in a Zoo setting will help provide more information about them and their reproductive biology.

They can take a couple of years to reach adult size, at which point they will likely be placed on exhibit in Unseen New World.

