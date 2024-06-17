Julian Lucumi Elevated to Cumblerland Head Men’s Soccer Coach

Cumberland University Vice President of Athletics Ron Pavan has elevated assistant coach Julian Lucumi to men’s soccer head coach.

“Julian has been our assistant men’s coach, a volunteer assistant, and is a former Cumberland player,” Pavan said. “He will keep our high level of competitiveness going forward in the future.”

Lucumi has worked his way through the ranks after working under Adam Grant as a volunteer assistant in 2021 and then being hired on full time last season where he helped lead the team to the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship as well as a NAIA National Tournament appearance.

Lucumi played his senior season at Cumberland in 2018 after transferring from Belmont University. He started in eight games and appeared in 16 as a defender. He scored five goals, fourth-best on the team, to help Cumberland to the 2018 Mid-South Conference Championship and the NAIA National Tournament.

Source: Cumberland Athletics

