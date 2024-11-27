High School Football: Predict the Winners for Playoffs Week 4

Welcome to our High School Football Prediction Survey for Week 4 of the 2024 Playoffs. This is the Semifinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. The Championship matchups for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA have already been set and those games will take place on December 5, 2024 in Chattanooga.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will survive playoffs? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Playoffs Week 4 Playoffs Week 4 High School Football games for November 29, 2024 Ravenwood Raptors vs Houston Mustangs Springfield Yellow Jackets vs Page Patriots

