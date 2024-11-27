Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2024 Mr. Football finalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 10, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 7. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Brian Callahan at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 40th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Nate Adams, Clay County High School
Bennett O’Neal McDougal, Whitwell High School
Tate Surber, McKenzie High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Andrew Johnson, Fairley High School
Jaydon Peete, Milan High School
Kason William Young, East Robertson High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Eli Graf, Alcoa High School
Graham Simpson, Westview High School
Skylan Smith, Covington High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Waylon LaRue, Anderson County High School
Carson Quillen, Greeneville High School
Tyler Thompson, Marshall County High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Brenden Anes, Page High School
Eric Hazzard, Page High School
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Samuel Iroh, Collierville High School
Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High School
Craig Tutt, Oakland High School
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian School
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy
Noah Spencer, University School of Jackson
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School
George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy
Ethan Utley, Ensworth High School
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Elliott Arnold, McCallie School
Philippe Laforge, Baylor School
Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan High School
