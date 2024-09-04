Heritage Middle Cross Country Teams Compete

The race is on at Heritage Middle School. The Hornets hosted their first cross country competition of the season on August 21, 2024.

Despite the summer heat, Heritage Middle had a strong showing as they went up against teams from Freedom, Thompson’s Station and Woodland middle schools. The Hornet girls cross country team finished in first place, and HMS eighth grader Emmie Underwood placed first among all girls with a time of 11:36.

On the boys side, HMS eighth grader Bhavesh Rohilla finished in first place with a time of 11:16. The HMS boys team placed second overall.

“All of the credit goes to our runners,” said HMS boys coach Jacob Coners. “They have been a pleasure to coach because of their team-first attitude and their willingness to push each other to be the best they can be. Their consistency, accountability and commitment to running is the reason for their success and we as coaches are so proud of their efforts.”

The middle school cross country season will continue into September with the WMAA championship scheduled for September 18.

