Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 94 107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood Swimming Pool 11/4/2024 Fayzano's Pizza 80 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, Franklin Food Service 11/4/2024 Kentucky Fried Chicken 96 1319 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin Food Service 11/4/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Lounge 100 103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood Food Service 11/4/2024 T-OP Poke Bowl 97 4863 Main St, Spring Hill Food Service 11/4/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Motel 91 103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood Hotels Motels 11/4/2024 VFW Post 4893 99 101 Eddy Ln, Franklin Food Service 11/4/2024 Chill Spot 62 330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, Brentwood Food Service 11/4/2024 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct, Spring Hill Food Service 11/4/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant 97 103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood Food Service 11/4/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/4/2024 Tacos El Prime LLC 98 7162 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove Food Service 11/4/2024 Montessori School of Franklin Approval 1715 Columbia Ave, Franklin Child Care 11/4/2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153, Franklin Tattoo Studio 11/1/2024 Learning Experience 100 2832 Duplex Road, Spring Hill Food Service 11/1/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 Moe Better Fish,Bar-B-Que & Things 99 1771 Cayce Spring Rd, Thompsons Station Food Service 11/1/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 The Learning Experience at Spring Hill Approval 2832 Duplex Road, Spring Hill Child Care 11/1/2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 94 7153 South Springs Drive, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites Pool 96 7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 Grecian Pizzeria 90 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill Food Service 11/1/2024 W'lins 84 2105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring Hill Food Service 11/1/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 91 7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin Hotels Motels 11/1/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin Swimming Pool 11/1/2024 Brud 81 4825 Main St Suite 4, Spring Hill Food Service 10/31/2024 Commonwealth at 31 100 2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill Swimming Pool 10/31/2024 Great Wall 96 4825 E. Main St #8, Spring Hill Food Service 10/31/2024 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar 99 1550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, Franklin Food Service 10/31/2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food 100 206 Ward Circle, Brentwood Food Service 10/31/2024 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 100 1550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, Franklin Food Service 10/31/2024 Starbucks #9778 100 150 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood Food Service 10/31/2024 Tin Roof 2 98 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin Food Service 10/31/2024 Moe's Southwest Grill 98 101 Creekside Crossing STE 400, Brentwood Food Service 10/31/2024 Chili's 99 107 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood Food Service 10/31/2024 Great Wall Of China 98 2176 Hillsboro Rd STE 132, Franklin Food Service 10/31/2024 Waffle House #483 99 1312 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin Food Service 10/31/2024 Sleep Inn Food 100 1611 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood Hotels Motels 10/31/2024 Chili's Bar 100 107 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood Food Service 10/31/2024 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45, Franklin Tattoo Studio 10/30/2024 Pyramids Cafe 99 330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Nori Japan 98 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Holy Guacamole FMFU 100 1115 Davenport Blvd, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Ludlow & Prime 98 6001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Waffle House 99 3048 Mallory Lane, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Mr. Crepe LLC 98 1800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream 99 990 Meridian Blvd, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Los Primos Mobile 88 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Etch Restaurant-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Etch Bar-Franklin 96 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 John's Burger 98 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin Hotels Motels 10/30/2024 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, Franklin Tattoo Studio 10/30/2024 China Experience 96 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Coal Town Pizza & Public House 96 187 Front St Ste 103, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024 Pueblo Real 100 1340 West Main St, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 SkyZone 100 1647 Mallory Ln, Brentwood Food Service 10/29/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Pool 92 1000 Champions Circle, Franklin Swimming Pool 10/29/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 95 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin Hotels Motels 10/29/2024 Paletas Tocumbo Inc. 98 1334 West Main St, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd, Brentwood Food Service 10/29/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle, Franklin Swimming Pool 10/29/2024 Brentwood Country Club Rest. 100 5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood Food Service 10/29/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Food 100 7086 Bakers Bridge Road, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Extended Stay America #9701 92 680 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin Hotels Motels 10/29/2024 Mi Kitchen 98 9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 99 320 Spring Creek Dr, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Le Peep 100 1110 Hillsboro Rd Suite 200, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Mi Kitchen Bar 100 9050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 104, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024 Two Corners Veggie Burgers FMFU 92 7187 Winfrey Dr, Fairview Food Service 10/29/2024 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar 100 320 Spring Creek Dr, Franklin Food Service 10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

