Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool94107 Brentwood Blvd, BrentwoodSwimming Pool11/4/2024
Fayzano's Pizza80116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, FranklinFood Service11/4/2024
Kentucky Fried Chicken961319 Murfreesboro Rd, FranklinFood Service11/4/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Lounge100103 E. Park Dr, BrentwoodFood Service11/4/2024
T-OP Poke Bowl974863 Main St, Spring HillFood Service11/4/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Motel91103 E. Park Dr, BrentwoodHotels Motels11/4/2024
VFW Post 489399101 Eddy Ln, FranklinFood Service11/4/2024
Chill Spot62330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, BrentwoodFood Service11/4/2024
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct, Spring HillFood Service11/4/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant97103 E. Park Dr, BrentwoodFood Service11/4/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp, FranklinSwimming Pool11/4/2024
Tacos El Prime LLC987162 Sky Meadow Drive, College GroveFood Service11/4/2024
Montessori School of FranklinApproval1715 Columbia Ave, FranklinChild Care11/4/2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153, FranklinTattoo Studio11/1/2024
Learning Experience1002832 Duplex Road, Spring HillFood Service11/1/2024
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
Moe Better Fish,Bar-B-Que & Things991771 Cayce Spring Rd, Thompsons StationFood Service11/1/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
The Learning Experience at Spring HillApproval2832 Duplex Road, Spring HillChild Care11/1/2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
TownPlace Suites Pool947153 South Springs Drive, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites Pool967120 South Springs Dr, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
Grecian Pizzeria902003 Wall Street, Spring HillFood Service11/1/2024
W'lins842105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring HillFood Service11/1/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites917120 South Springs Dr, FranklinHotels Motels11/1/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr, FranklinSwimming Pool11/1/2024
Brud814825 Main St Suite 4, Spring HillFood Service10/31/2024
Commonwealth at 311002880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring HillSwimming Pool10/31/2024
Great Wall964825 E. Main St #8, Spring HillFood Service10/31/2024
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar991550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, FranklinFood Service10/31/2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food100206 Ward Circle, BrentwoodFood Service10/31/2024
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza1001550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, FranklinFood Service10/31/2024
Starbucks #9778100150 Creekside Crossing, BrentwoodFood Service10/31/2024
Tin Roof 2989135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, FranklinFood Service10/31/2024
Moe's Southwest Grill98101 Creekside Crossing STE 400, BrentwoodFood Service10/31/2024
Chili's99107 Creekside Crossing, BrentwoodFood Service10/31/2024
Great Wall Of China982176 Hillsboro Rd STE 132, FranklinFood Service10/31/2024
Waffle House #483991312 Murfreesboro Rd, FranklinFood Service10/31/2024
Sleep Inn Food1001611 Galleria Blvd, BrentwoodHotels Motels10/31/2024
Chili's Bar100107 Creekside Crossing, BrentwoodFood Service10/31/2024
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45, FranklinTattoo Studio10/30/2024
Pyramids Cafe99330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Nori Japan981800 Galleria Blvd, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Holy Guacamole FMFU1001115 Davenport Blvd, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Ludlow & Prime986001 Hughes Crossings, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Waffle House993048 Mallory Lane, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Mr. Crepe LLC981800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream99990 Meridian Blvd, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Los Primos Mobile881203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Etch Restaurant-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Etch Bar-Franklin96230 Franklin Rd STE-1300, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
John's Burger981800 Galleria Blvd, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N, FranklinHotels Motels10/30/2024
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, FranklinTattoo Studio10/30/2024
China Experience961800 Galleria Blvd 3100, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Coal Town Pizza & Public House96187 Front St Ste 103, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024
Pueblo Real1001340 West Main St, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
SkyZone1001647 Mallory Ln, BrentwoodFood Service10/29/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Pool921000 Champions Circle, FranklinSwimming Pool10/29/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel957086 Bakers Bridge Rd, FranklinHotels Motels10/29/2024
Paletas Tocumbo Inc.981334 West Main St, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd, BrentwoodFood Service10/29/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle, FranklinSwimming Pool10/29/2024
Brentwood Country Club Rest.1005123 Country Club Dr, BrentwoodFood Service10/29/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Food1007086 Bakers Bridge Road, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Extended Stay America #970192680 Bakers Bridge Ave, FranklinHotels Motels10/29/2024
Mi Kitchen989050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Buffalo Wild Wings #34499320 Spring Creek Dr, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Le Peep1001110 Hillsboro Rd Suite 200, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Mi Kitchen Bar1009050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 104, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024
Two Corners Veggie Burgers FMFU927187 Winfrey Dr, FairviewFood Service10/29/2024
Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar100320 Spring Creek Dr, FranklinFood Service10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here