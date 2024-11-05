Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|94
|107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood
|Swimming Pool
|11/4/2024
|Fayzano's Pizza
|80
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, Franklin
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|96
|1319 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Lounge
|100
|103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|T-OP Poke Bowl
|97
|4863 Main St, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Motel
|91
|103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood
|Hotels Motels
|11/4/2024
|VFW Post 4893
|99
|101 Eddy Ln, Franklin
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Chill Spot
|62
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, Brentwood
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant
|97
|103 E. Park Dr, Brentwood
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/4/2024
|Tacos El Prime LLC
|98
|7162 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Montessori School of Franklin
|Approval
|1715 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Child Care
|11/4/2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153, Franklin
|Tattoo Studio
|11/1/2024
|Learning Experience
|100
|2832 Duplex Road, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/1/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|Moe Better Fish,Bar-B-Que & Things
|99
|1771 Cayce Spring Rd, Thompsons Station
|Food Service
|11/1/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|The Learning Experience at Spring Hill
|Approval
|2832 Duplex Road, Spring Hill
|Child Care
|11/1/2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|Grecian Pizzeria
|90
|2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/1/2024
|W'lins
|84
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/1/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|91
|7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin
|Hotels Motels
|11/1/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|11/1/2024
|Brud
|81
|4825 Main St Suite 4, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Commonwealth at 31
|100
|2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill
|Swimming Pool
|10/31/2024
|Great Wall
|96
|4825 E. Main St #8, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar
|99
|1550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food
|100
|206 Ward Circle, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
|100
|1550 W. McEwen Dr Ste 10, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Starbucks #9778
|100
|150 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Tin Roof 2
|98
|9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|98
|101 Creekside Crossing STE 400, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Chili's
|99
|107 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Great Wall Of China
|98
|2176 Hillsboro Rd STE 132, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Waffle House #483
|99
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Sleep Inn Food
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood
|Hotels Motels
|10/31/2024
|Chili's Bar
|100
|107 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45, Franklin
|Tattoo Studio
|10/30/2024
|Pyramids Cafe
|99
|330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Nori Japan
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|100
|1115 Davenport Blvd, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Ludlow & Prime
|98
|6001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Waffle House
|99
|3048 Mallory Lane, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Mr. Crepe LLC
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
|99
|990 Meridian Blvd, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Los Primos Mobile
|88
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Etch Restaurant-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|96
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|John's Burger
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N, Franklin
|Hotels Motels
|10/30/2024
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, Franklin
|Tattoo Studio
|10/30/2024
|China Experience
|96
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Coal Town Pizza & Public House
|96
|187 Front St Ste 103, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
|Pueblo Real
|100
|1340 West Main St, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|SkyZone
|100
|1647 Mallory Ln, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|92
|1000 Champions Circle, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|10/29/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|95
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin
|Hotels Motels
|10/29/2024
|Paletas Tocumbo Inc.
|98
|1334 West Main St, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle, Franklin
|Swimming Pool
|10/29/2024
|Brentwood Country Club Rest.
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr, Brentwood
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Food
|100
|7086 Bakers Bridge Road, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Extended Stay America #9701
|92
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin
|Hotels Motels
|10/29/2024
|Mi Kitchen
|98
|9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|99
|320 Spring Creek Dr, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Le Peep
|100
|1110 Hillsboro Rd Suite 200, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Mi Kitchen Bar
|100
|9050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 104, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Two Corners Veggie Burgers FMFU
|92
|7187 Winfrey Dr, Fairview
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar
|100
|320 Spring Creek Dr, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/29/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
