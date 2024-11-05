5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Chill Spot62330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, BrentwoodFood Service11/4/2024
Fayzano's Pizza80116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, FranklinFood Service11/4/2024
Brud814825 Main St Suite 4, Spring HillFood Service10/31/2024
W'lins842105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring HillFood Service11/1/2024
Los Primos Mobile881203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, FranklinFood Service10/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

