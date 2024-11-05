5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Chill Spot
|62
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, Brentwood
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Fayzano's Pizza
|80
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, Franklin
|Food Service
|11/4/2024
|Brud
|81
|4825 Main St Suite 4, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|10/31/2024
|W'lins
|84
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring Hill
|Food Service
|11/1/2024
|Los Primos Mobile
|88
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, Franklin
|Food Service
|10/30/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter