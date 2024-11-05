5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Chill Spot 62 330 Franklin Road Ste 908D, Brentwood Food Service 11/4/2024 Fayzano's Pizza 80 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 118, Franklin Food Service 11/4/2024 Brud 81 4825 Main St Suite 4, Spring Hill Food Service 10/31/2024 W'lins 84 2105 Wall Street Suite 103, Spring Hill Food Service 11/1/2024 Los Primos Mobile 88 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125, Franklin Food Service 10/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email