McDonald’s has introduced its new Dulce de Leche Frappé to its McCafé menu lineup, available nationwide starting October 30, 2024. The limited-time beverage is being offered at participating locations while supplies last.

The new Frappé features the chain’s standard Caramel Frappé base mixed with dulce de leche flavored syrup. Each drink is topped with whipped cream and caramel pieces.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email