Health Scores: Williamson Co. Child Care Facilities for August 2024

These are the child care facilities health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameResultLocationInspection Date
St Mathew SchoolApproval535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069August 28, 2024
Kids Kingdom Drop InApproval600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067August 28, 2024
Otter Creek PreschoolApproval409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027August 27, 2024
East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-SchoolApproval9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027August 27, 2024
Trinitas Classical AcademyApproval810 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064August 21, 2024
Kiddie Academy of BrentwoodApproval216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027August 7, 2024
The Gardner School Of Cool SpringsApproval1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027August 5, 2024
The Children PlayroomApproval330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027August 1, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information from the Department of Health. The Tennessee Division of Environmental Health conducts inspections of child care facilities, as well as their food service operations.

Child care facilities are inspected twice per year by the health department for sanitation and safety requirements.

