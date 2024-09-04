Health Scores: Williamson Co. Child Care Facilities for August 2024

These are the child care facilities health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Result
|Location
|Inspection Date
|St Mathew School
|Approval
|535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|August 28, 2024
|Kids Kingdom Drop In
|Approval
|600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|August 28, 2024
|Otter Creek Preschool
|Approval
|409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 27, 2024
|East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-School
|Approval
|9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 27, 2024
|Trinitas Classical Academy
|Approval
|810 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|August 21, 2024
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood
|Approval
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 7, 2024
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs
|Approval
|1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 5, 2024
|The Children Playroom
|Approval
|330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 1, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information from the Department of Health. The Tennessee Division of Environmental Health conducts inspections of child care facilities, as well as their food service operations.
Child care facilities are inspected twice per year by the health department for sanitation and safety requirements.
Please join our FREE Newsletter