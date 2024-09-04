Health Scores: Williamson Co. Child Care Facilities for August 2024

These are the child care facilities health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Result Location Inspection Date St Mathew School Approval 535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 August 28, 2024 Kids Kingdom Drop In Approval 600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067 August 28, 2024 Otter Creek Preschool Approval 409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 August 27, 2024 East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-School Approval 9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 August 27, 2024 Trinitas Classical Academy Approval 810 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064 August 21, 2024 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Approval 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027 August 7, 2024 The Gardner School Of Cool Springs Approval 1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027 August 5, 2024 The Children Playroom Approval 330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027 August 1, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information from the Department of Health. The Tennessee Division of Environmental Health conducts inspections of child care facilities, as well as their food service operations.

Child care facilities are inspected twice per year by the health department for sanitation and safety requirements.

