Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for March 5, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of March 5, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceAddressDateScore
Benchmark Sports Pub Bar5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1157/20/2020100
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1157/20/2020100
Chick-fil-A203 Lathram Lane9/22/202098
Coffee and Coconuts4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1207/22/202099
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen7101 Berry Farms Crossing9/23/2020100
Holiday Inn Express7100 Berry Farms Crossing1/31/2020100
McDonald's1003 Village Plains Blvd7/17/2020100
No. 1 Chinese5000 Hughes12/16/202099
Panda Express2430 Goose Creek Bypass9/22/2020100
Publix5021 Hughes Crossing9/4/202096
Residence Inn by Marriott8078 Berry Farms Crossing7/30/2020100
Sonic3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy3/2/202198
Soulshine Pizza Factory4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 2013/2/202198
Tito's Mexican Restaurant4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1113/2/2021100
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Bar4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 11112/29/2020100
Twice Daily7001 Berry Farms Crossing11/4/202085
UMI Japanese restaurant4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 10012/16/202098
Whit's Frozen Custard4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 10012/18/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

