Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for March 5, 2021

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of March 5, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Address Date Score Benchmark Sports Pub Bar 5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115 7/20/2020 100 Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen 5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115 7/20/2020 100 Chick-fil-A 203 Lathram Lane 9/22/2020 98 Coffee and Coconuts 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 120 7/22/2020 99 Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen 7101 Berry Farms Crossing 9/23/2020 100 Holiday Inn Express 7100 Berry Farms Crossing 1/31/2020 100 McDonald's 1003 Village Plains Blvd 7/17/2020 100 No. 1 Chinese 5000 Hughes 12/16/2020 99 Panda Express 2430 Goose Creek Bypass 9/22/2020 100 Publix 5021 Hughes Crossing 9/4/2020 96 Residence Inn by Marriott 8078 Berry Farms Crossing 7/30/2020 100 Sonic 3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy 3/2/2021 98 Soulshine Pizza Factory 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 3/2/2021 98 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 3/2/2021 100 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Bar 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 12/29/2020 100 Twice Daily 7001 Berry Farms Crossing 11/4/2020 85 UMI Japanese restaurant 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 12/16/2020 98 Whit's Frozen Custard 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 12/18/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.