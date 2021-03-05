Miranda Lambert to be First Female Artist to Open a Bar on Broadway

The “Settling Down” country artist Miranda Lambert is putting down roots on Broadway.

Joining Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and FGL, Nashville Business Journal reports that Miranda Lambert will soon have her own honky-tonk.

The restaurant will be called Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, to be located at 308 Broadway.

“In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee,” TC Restaurant Group said in a statement to the Business Journal. “TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week.”

TC Restaurant Group restaurants include – Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, FGL House, Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B’s Karoke Bar, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, and It’s a Nashville Thing gift shop.