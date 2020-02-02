In an effort to help their community of fellow photographers, property owners Ann and Jeff Thoni of Ann’s Forever Images, LLC have made their family’s land available for everyone from budding photographers with iPhone skills, to professional photographers and video crews. South 40, 40 sweeping acres located at 1764 Lewisburg Pike in Franklin, hosts wedding shoots, family photo shoots, portrait sessions. Several music videos have been filmed on the property, including country star Miranda Lambert, who utilized South 40 for its amazing array of scenes and settings.

South 40 currently features romantic Valentine’s Day sets for novice or professional photographers looking for a special photography venue to create beautiful, personalized photos. This flat parcel of land provides ease of access as well as multiple vignettes and scenes for any type of photo or video shoot.

Valentine’s Day photo sets are available now, and will remain until February 14, 2020.

Those interested in taking Valentine’s Day photos should visit the South 40 website for reservations, which can be booked by the hour or day.

Learn more at south-40.com.