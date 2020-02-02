5 Super Bowl Commercials 2020

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Amazon featuring  Ellen DeGeneres

On YouTube, this already has over 13 million views. Watch as Ellen DeGeneres ponders what life was like before Alexa.

2. Bud Light Seltzer

With the popularity of spiked seltzers, Bud Light ran a contest asking which ad they should run this year during the Super Bowl. So far, this one has over 3 million views featuring Post Malone. They titled it #PostyStore-Inside Post’s Brain.

3. Doritos with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

It’s a dance-off between Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott to “Old Town Road.” In an old town setting, you see a face-off of dance moves. Even though it appears that Lil Nas X wins, we think Sam Elliott should call it a draw. Keep watching as you see a cameo from Billy Ray Cyrus.

4. Olay #MakeSpaceforWomen

Is there enough space…in space…for women? When OLAY® launches its first space mission to find out, Busy Philipps and Lilly Singh along with astronaut Nicole Stott are tasked with bringing the mission home.

5. Hyundai Smaht Pahk

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two.

