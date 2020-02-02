5 Super Bowl Commercials 2020

1. Amazon featuring Ellen DeGeneres
On YouTube, this already has over 13 million views. Watch as Ellen DeGeneres ponders what life was like before Alexa.
2. Bud Light Seltzer
With the popularity of spiked seltzers, Bud Light ran a contest asking which ad they should run this year during the Super Bowl. So far, this one has over 3 million views featuring Post Malone. They titled it #PostyStore-Inside Post’s Brain.
3. Doritos with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott
It’s a dance-off between Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott to “Old Town Road.” In an old town setting, you see a face-off of dance moves. Even though it appears that Lil Nas X wins, we think Sam Elliott should call it a draw. Keep watching as you see a cameo from Billy Ray Cyrus.
4. Olay #MakeSpaceforWomen
Is there enough space…in space…for women? When OLAY® launches its first space mission to find out, Busy Philipps and Lilly Singh along with astronaut Nicole Stott are tasked with bringing the mission home.
5. Hyundai Smaht Pahk
It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.