Franklin Band Wins Music for All Awards

The Franklin Band has won not one, but two Music for All Advocacy in Action Awards.

The Advocacy in Action Awards are presented each year in seven categories. The Franklin Band’s first award is in the community involvement category for their program, Musical Trick or Treat: Halloween with The Franklin Band. The award recognizes non-fundraising-based community involvement.

“Our community is incredibly important to us, and we strive to give back at every chance we get,” said Franklin High Band Director Michael Holland. “Our Musical Trick or Treat is one of our outreach events that connects our program to the families in our community by giving out free candy and playing music for attendees.”

The second award is in the innovative fundraising category, which recognizes innovative and successful fundraising initiatives. The Franklin Band’s US Flag Program Fundraiser earned the school this award.

“Our flag program is one of our biggest fundraisers and gives back to the community by placing American flags in the yards of our subscribers on five major holidays,” Holland said. “We are so excited and grateful to be selected for these two awards.”

The Advocacy in Action Awards recognize and celebrate the commitment of school administrators, community leaders, teachers and parents who believe in the power of music and work to ensure that it’s part of a comprehensive education for all children.

The recipients of the awards will be featured in Music for All’s Advocacy in Action Archive, where their ideas will be available for music educators across the country.

Source: WCS

