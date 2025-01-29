Page High Studios Wins National Award

Page High Studios took home a first-place award in the 2024 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for Best Public Service Announcement (PSA).

Page High students Bronson Claflin, Carson Bryan, Brandon Fox, Austin Reynolds and Michael Fowler created the award-winning video.

“This is an extremely competitive national competition that had nearly 900 entries in various categories,” said Page High TV/Film teacher David Holt. “This is the first time in nine years of teaching that my students have earned a first-place win. This is also the first time a WCS school has earned the top spot in any STN contest.”

Winners each received a plaque. To see a full list of winners and to see the Page High students’ video, visit the STN website.

Source: WCS

