Step Up to Bat with Page High Baseball

Page High is hosting a Baseball Winter Camp this Saturday, February 1.

From 2-5 p.m., kindergarten through eighth graders are invited to practice with the Page High Patriots. Athletes are asked to bring a bat, glove and tennis shoes.

There is a maximum of 120 campers who will be able to attend, so register soon on the event’s Go Fan page. The cost is $50 per student.

The camp will take place in the Ringstaff Gym at Page High, located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

