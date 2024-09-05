First Watch Announces Opening Date for New Columbia Location

First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant, will open in Columbia on Monday, September 16, 2024. The restaurant is located at 202 S. James M. Campbell Boulevard, the former O’Charley’s.

They will bring a chef-inspired menu and rotating seasonal offerings to a 6,265 square-foot space that seats more than 150 people. The new spot will also offer a patio with umbrellas and an indoor bar.

To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at the new Columbia South location Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20 will receive free Project Sunrise coffee with their meal. First Watch’s menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. All dishes are made to order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers. Fan favorites include Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Million Dollar Bacon. Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Columbia South restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in Winter 2024.

The restaurant will employ approximately 30 people and operate on a one-shift a day, “No Night Shifts Ever” approach that enables its teams to enjoy their evenings and build a better quality of life. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at careers.firstwatch.com.

First Watch is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, visit firstwatch.com.

