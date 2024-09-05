Vandy Named Cheez-It National Team of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following its overtime victory over Virginia Tech to open the season, Vanderbilt has been named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week.

The award is selected by the Football Writers Association of America and presented alongside Florida Citrus Sports.

This is Vanderbilt’s fourth FWAA National Team of the Week honor overall and its first since the week of Nov. 9, 2013. Since 2002, the FWAA has named a National Team of the Week, now honoring more than 100 different Division I programs.

The Commodores jumped out to a 17-0 lead on the Hokies, then rallied with a late score to tie the game at 27. In overtime, quarterback Diego Pavia scored on a four-yard scamper before the Vandy defense sealed the deal with a turnover on downs.

Vanderbilt returns to FirstBank Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m. when Alcorn State visits. Tickets are available here.

Source: Vanderbilt

