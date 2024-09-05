Honda is the Official Vehicle and Pace Car for Music City Grand Prix

Honda has established a remarkable legacy in the NTT INDYCAR Series, showcasing a history filled with triumphs and innovation. The manufacturer has also played a pivotal role in elevating the sport of INDYCAR. That will continue with their role as the Official Vehicle and Pace Car of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway, September 14-15, 2024.

When the 2024 NTT INDYCAR Series season finale takes the green flag, the field will be paced by the 2024 Honda Civic Type R pace car, the most powerful, best performing Civic Type R in Honda history. Honda will also provide all on track vehicles for pre-race events, in addition to on track safety and shuttle vehicles for the race event.

“Honda is proud to be partnering with the Big Machine family on the Music City Grand Prix,” said Chuck Schifsky, motorsports manager, American Honda. “It’s great to have Honda-powered race cars back on the Nashville Superspeedway, especially as we compete for the NTT INDYCAR championship in Music City.”

Renowned for their competitive spirit and engineering excellence, Honda-powered cars have claimed numerous victories, earning championship titles, and setting performance benchmarks. Away from the racetrack, Honda’s contributions to motor racing extends beyond the engines, underscoring their dedication to the sport and its community, continuing to inspire racing enthusiasts around the world.

“We are thrilled to have Honda align with us as our Official Vehicle and Pace Car Partner. Three of the top five drivers in the NTT INDYCAR points race are powered by Honda, so their enhanced presence with us in Nashville will literally take fans from the green flag to the finish line!” said Scott Borchetta, leader of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Big Machine Label Group chair and founder.

The 2024 INDYCAR Series has just two races remaining, and eight of the world’s fastest drivers are still mathematically eligible to become the 2024 Champion. The title may come down to the wire, and for the first time, the Astor Cup will be awarded at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

The three-day festival of speed kicks off with Freedom Friday, featuring INDYCAR’s fastest pit crews as they compete for a $50k purse at the Hy-Vee Battle On Broadway, followed by Brantley Gilbert’s “World’s Largest Album Release Party.” Fans can expect high-intensity, wheel to wheel INDYCAR action Saturday and Sunday on Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile D-shaped oval. The music continues at the Speedway, after the on-track action, with an exciting music line-up including Chase McDaniel, Daughtry, Riley Green and more. Fans are encouraged to plan in advance and get their tickets while they last at www.musiccitygp.com.

