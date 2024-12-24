Experience NYE at Red Phone Booth in Nashville

This New Year’s Eve, step back in time and ring in 2025 with elegance and timeless style at Red Phone Booth, the iconic 1920s prohibition-inspired lounge. Red Phone Booth will serve up an unforgettable evening of celebration, sophistication, and roaring 20s glamour in Nashville on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with doors opening at 8 pm.

Red Phone Booth is a luxurious, speakeasy-inspired lounge, offering an unparalleled atmosphere of elegance, expertly crafted cocktails, and world-class service. As a nod to the Prohibition Era, Red Phone Booth is committed to providing an exclusive experience, bringing together the best of vintage glamour with contemporary style. Red Phone Booth will be an extraordinary New Year’s Eve destination for discerning individuals looking for a unique night out.

Patrons will experience all that Red Phone Booth has to offer as they enjoy their favorite libations crafted with precision and flair. The ambiance, evoking the speakeasy culture of the Prohibition Era, is the perfect setting for a night of opulence and timeless style.

In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth offers an extensive selection of 200+ cigars from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. While cigars are not included in the ticket package, patrons can select and purchase cigars during the event. Red Phone Booth boasts a state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes, allowing guests maximum smoking enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge.

What to Expect on New Year’s Eve:

Welcome Cocktail & Champagne Toast: Sip on expertly crafted cocktails, including the famed Smoked Old Fashioned, created with the finest ingredients and skillful attention to detail. Then, raise a glass during the midnight champagne toast to cap off a night of sweet moments and celebrations. Cash car for all other beverages.

Delectable Dessert Bar: Indulge in a show-stopping Dessert Bar that will satisfy every sweet craving, featuring an array of decadent treats and the pièce de résistance — a magnificent chocolate fountain to dip fruits, pastries, and more.

Entertainment: From 9 pm to 1 am – Patrons will enjoy a Live DJ that will set the tone for an evening filled with vintage charm and energy-Nashville, TN: DJ Edgar White

Select Menu: Explore our select New Year’s Eve menu for purchase, available from 8 pm to 10 pm, featuring unique dishes available only for this occasion.

Dress Code: Embrace the glamour of the 1920s with your finest flapper dresses, dapper suits, and fedoras. Think Gatsby — this is your moment to shine.

Red Phone Booth is the premier destination for those seeking an extraordinary New Year’s Eve experience with an unparalleled level of service and sophistication. Whether you’re marking the end of a year or ushering in the new one, Red Phone Booth offers an evening filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

Limited tickets are available to the public and on sale now for $50 with location links below. NOTE: Seating is first come, first serve with doors opening at 8 pm, find tickets here.

