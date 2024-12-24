OBITUARY: Leon Reed, Sr.

Thomas Leon Reed, Sr. , October 2, 1925 – December 23, 2024 of College Grove, TN died peacefully at home to be with his Lord and heavenly family on December 23, 2024. His church, family, and friends were the love and light of his life. He loved the outdoors, telling stories, laughing, and fulfilled his wish to die living versus live dying.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, “Katie” Catherine Louise Pratt Reed, parents, Charles and Ruth Giles Reed, and his sisters Lola Glenn Bowersox, Alma Bowersox, and Glyndon McAfee. Surviving family are his loving children, Tom (Mary Frank), Charlie (Sandra), and John (Sandi), and daughter, Glyndon Catherine (Russell), 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and his brother Charles Aaron Reed, who will miss his loving presence daily.

Leon was a life-long resident of Williamson County. He was accustomed to hard work, farming until he and Katie sold their farm at Riggs Crossroads in 1967. He was a rural mail carrier for 33 years, and owned a milk hauling business for many years. He loved being a volunteer at Henry Horton State Park Golf Course for nearly 50 years. Leon was an avid golfer and loved playing cards at Rigsby’s in Allisona with his dear friends. He will be sorely missed by his church family where he served as elder of College Grove Church of Christ. He and Katie travelled often to visit their family in Hilton Head Island, SC and never passed up an opportunity to enjoy family and friends locally as well.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 27th from 4 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with services at 1:00 PM with Ed Slayton and Larry Guin officiating. Interment to follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Tom Reed III, Richard Reed, Catherine Sadler, Andy Reed, Pratt Reed, Suzy Arquez, and Jacob Jackson Reed. Honorary Pallbearers are the elders and deacons of the College Grove Church of Christ, as well as his card family from Rigsby’s. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to College Grove Church of Christ.

We want to thank his beloved caregivers who took care of him as if he were their own, Sharon Kidwell, Dewana Hale, and Rheva Curtis. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 615-794-2289.