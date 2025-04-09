The Harpeth Hotel’s 1799 Kitchen Relaunches with New Name and Enhanced Dining Experience

The Harpeth Hotel, a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, will relaunch its signature onsite restaurant 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails—now renamed to 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room—in April 2025. With an elevated dining experience curated by Director of Food and Beverage Jason Francis and Executive Chef Thomas Tuggle, the renowned venue will introduce additional menu items and a refreshed focus on connection across a table, all while honoring the rich history of Franklin, Tennessee, and the community’s favorite aspects of the original 1799 concept.

The relaunch and name change come on the heels of an insightful and enthusiastic focus group meeting with members of the Franklin community. Repeat guests of 1799 were invited to discuss what they love most about the space and what they hope to see in the future.

“We are now in our fifth year of 1799, and we know continuing to evolve and keep things fresh is vital,” said The Harpeth General Manager Justin Foster. “We sat down with key community members, business owners and guests of the restaurant because when Franklin speaks, we listen. The insight we gleaned from these conversations was instrumental in guiding us to develop new elements of the restaurant, signifying our growth alongside the Franklin community.”

1799 Kitchen & Bar Room, named after the year of Franklin’s founding, is set to continue its tradition of serving regionally sourced cuisine in a space marked by laidback luxury, ideal for both locals and visitors alike. The enhanced menu will feature dishes crafted from the expert imagination of Chef Tuggle, like the prime beef wellington, blue crab and shrimp crumpet and panna cotta, as well as new cocktails that will be offered alongside the over 240 varieties in the hotel’s whiskey keep. Staying true to the restaurant’s commitment to locally sourced ingredients from The Harpeth’s trusted partners, these dishes will highlight the best and the freshest. Meanwhile, new table settings, decor and presentations within the restaurant will add a fresh, dynamic element to Franklin’s favorite living room.

“We’re elevating our dining experience in a way that truly reflects the essence of Franklin and its deep roots,” said Executive Chef Thomas Tuggle. “Our refreshed menu will continue bringing together timeless classics with innovative techniques and locally sourced ingredients to provide an authentic taste of Tennessee.”

Throughout the coming months, The Harpeth will also be enhancing the property’s elegant outdoor courtyard with additional seating and stunning market lighting to create the perfect ambiance for daily outdoor dining. In this way, 1799 will provide more room for guests to make themselves at home, whether enjoying a casual meal with friends, a romantic dinner for two or a large-scale family celebration. With an open, welcoming atmosphere that emphasizes warmth and authenticity, 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room will remain a first-choice gathering place for the Franklin community while attracting out-of-town visitors to its unrivaled hospitality. Everyone will find a familiar seat at the table.

“Since our opening, 1799 has been an extension of home to the Franklin community. With this refresh, we’re opening the doors wide, making space for even more people to connect and engage, getting a taste of what southern hospitality really means,” said Director of Food and Beverage Jason Francis.

1799 Kitchen & Bar Room will officially relaunch with its new offerings in April continuing the legacy of Franklin’s kitchen while embracing fresh approaches to both luxury dining and community.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email