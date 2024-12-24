Spring Hill Police Department Warns About Recent Email Scam

Spring Hill Police Department is warning citizens about a recent email scam.

Emails like these will say things like “You’ve been treading on thin ice with your browsing habits” or “I’ve got footage of you doing embarrassing things in your house.” The sender may also know your name, address, or picture of your home (most likely pulled from Google Maps).

In this email the scammer wrote, “Well, you’ve been a bit careless lately, scrolling through those videos and venturing into the darker comers of cyberspace. I actually placed a Malware on a porn website & you accessed it to watch(if you know what I mean). When you were busy watching those videos, your system begin working as a RDP (Remote Device) which gave me total control over your device. I can peep at everything on your display, switch on your camera and mic, and you wouldn’t even notice. Oh, and I have got access to all your emails, contacts, and social media accounts too.”

View the Email Here

The scammer eventually asks for payment in BitCoin and they would keep the “video” secret and not send it to the person’s “contacts.” Personal information such as name, address, and phone number can be gathered online by cybercriminals. This information is used to make the victim believe that the scammer is legitimate and will do what they wrote in the email.

If you get one of these emails, do not respond. You can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

