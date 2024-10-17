David Williams Fall Classic Dates Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt baseball announced Tuesday the dates for this year’s David Williams Fall Classic at Hawkins Field.

Game 1: Friday, October 18

Game 2: Tuesday, October 22

Game 3: Friday, October 25

All three games will begin at 6 p.m. and admission to the fall classic games is free. Fans can enter Hawkins Field via the home plate gate for Games 1 and 3. Entrance to Game 2 on Tuesday will be through Gate 1 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Outside food and beverages, excluding alcohol, are permitted. Parking is available in the 25th Avenue Garage on the eighth floor and above.

The Dores train at Hawkins Field Tuesday through Thursday this week leading up to the David Williams Fall Classic. All training sessions are open to the public and will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. each day. Times are subject to change.

