Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Harvest Jamboree
Sunday, October 20, 4 pm – 6 pm
Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood
2Country Dance Lessons
Saturday, October 19, 6:30 pm
Hillsboro UMC, 5313 Old Highway 96, Franklin
Free Country Dance Lessons taught by Sean Bell from 7:00-8:00 PM. Live Band Dance featuring Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue, with food trucks on site available to purchase food.
3Big Blue Marble Academy Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 18, 6:30 pm
Big Blue Marble Academy, 1002 Secluded Lane, Spring Hill
Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of fall fun on October 18th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM!
Get ready for an exciting Trunk or Treat adventure where kids can collect sweet treats from creatively decorated trunks. But that’s just the beginning! Hop on a hayride and enjoy the crisp autumn air as you take in the seasonal sights, and don’t forget to grab a delicious treat from Frios Gourmet Pops to top off the night. With tons of games and fun activities for the whole family, it’s going to be a festive celebration you won’t want to miss!
Register for the free event here.
4Movie Night at Curio Brewing Company
Saturday, October 19, 6 pm
Curio Brewing Company
It’s time for a family-friendly movie night, and Curio is the perfect spot. There will be crafts, great company, and a showing of Hocus Pocus to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.
5Dog Day Festival at Centennial Park
Saturday, October 19, 10 am
Centennial Park 329 Broadway, Nashville
Bring your pooches to Dog Day, and don’t forget to wear your best costume for both you and/or your dog. There will be food trucks, local vendors, costume contests, fun zones, live entertainment/music and so much more! The festival also serves as a wonderful opportunity to meet wonderful and adoptable shelter dogs who are ready to find their forever homes.
Find more information here.
