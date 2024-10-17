Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Big Blue Marble Academy Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 18, 6:30 pm

Big Blue Marble Academy, 1002 Secluded Lane, Spring Hill

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of fall fun on October 18th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM!

Get ready for an exciting Trunk or Treat adventure where kids can collect sweet treats from creatively decorated trunks. But that’s just the beginning! Hop on a hayride and enjoy the crisp autumn air as you take in the seasonal sights, and don’t forget to grab a delicious treat from Frios Gourmet Pops to top off the night. With tons of games and fun activities for the whole family, it’s going to be a festive celebration you won’t want to miss!

Register for the free event here.