Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Harvest Jamboree

photo from Bretnwood United Methodist Church

Sunday, October 20, 4 pm – 6 pm

Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Brentwood Harvest Jamboree is an afternoon of fun for the whole family with music, free food, and some of your favorite carnival games. There will be live music by Ashton Gibbs and Emily Myers. There will also be tons of games for all ages and inflatables for the kids.

2Country Dance Lessons

Saturday, October 19, 6:30 pm

Hillsboro UMC, 5313 Old Highway 96, Franklin

Free Country Dance Lessons taught by Sean Bell from 7:00-8:00 PM. Live Band Dance featuring Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue, with food trucks on site available to purchase food.

3Big Blue Marble Academy Trunk or Treat 

Friday, October 18, 6:30 pm

Big Blue Marble Academy, 1002 Secluded Lane, Spring Hill

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of fall fun on October 18th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM!

Get ready for an exciting Trunk or Treat adventure where kids can collect sweet treats from creatively decorated trunks. But that’s just the beginning! Hop on a hayride and enjoy the crisp autumn air as you take in the seasonal sights, and don’t forget to grab a delicious treat from Frios Gourmet Pops to top off the night. With tons of games and fun activities for the whole family, it’s going to be a festive celebration you won’t want to miss!

Register for the free event here. 

4Movie Night at Curio Brewing Company

Saturday, October 19, 6 pm

Curio Brewing Company
It’s time for a family-friendly movie night, and Curio is the perfect spot. There will be crafts, great company, and a showing of Hocus Pocus to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

5Dog Day Festival at Centennial Park

photo from Nashville Humane Society

 

Saturday, October 19, 10 am

Centennial Park 329 Broadway, Nashville

Bring your pooches to Dog Day, and don’t forget to wear your best costume for both you and/or your dog. There will be food trucks, local vendors, costume contests, fun zones, live entertainment/music and so much more! The festival also serves as a wonderful opportunity to meet wonderful and adoptable shelter dogs who are ready to find their forever homes.

Find more information here. 

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
