United Way’s Give Thanks Site is Coming to Williamson County

Give Thanks is a community-wide volunteer effort by United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN). For many years individuals, workplaces, and local groups created boxes full of everything a family needs for their holiday meal as well as supplemental items to fight food insecurity over school breaks.

UWGN has been delivering Give Thanks boxes to Williamson County for years and has expanded its efforts by setting up a local distribution point to make it easier for the community to participate.

Boxes go directly to families in need throughout nine counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Williamson.

This year 40 Williamson County agencies and schools are requesting 838 meal boxes.

Organizations, churches and community groups can make a huge difference by signing up to assemble and donate food boxes to ensure that local families have a meal to enjoy this holiday season.

Here’s How You Can Help

Create your meal box(es). Use the list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, or Publix and follow the drop-off instructions below. It’s that easy, and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by October 29 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.

Location and Details

Williamson County Health Department Annex – 1320 West Main St., Franklin, TN 37064, behind primary building.

November 4 to November 8: 10:00am and 3:00pm: Deliveries accepted

November 12: 12pm – 1:30pm: Volunteers will distribute meal boxes to participating partner agencies.

