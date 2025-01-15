Cheatham County Teacher Arrested After Cocaine Found in Classroom

January 15, 2025 – A Cheatham County teacher was arrested after Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department say cocaine was discovered in her classroom, WSMV reports.

According to Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department, Mia King, a 24-year-old sixth-grade teacher at Cheatham Middle School, faces multiple charges following the discovery. Deputies uncovered approximately three grams of cocaine in King’s open purse, located near her desk. Inside the purse, they also found a long spoon and a rolled $5 bill, both bearing white powder residue. The items were reportedly used for consuming the drugs.

The investigation into King began after the Cheatham County drug tip line received anonymous information on Monday morning. The tip alleged that she was using cocaine and ketamine in her car during lunch breaks.

According to the arrest affidavit, the school resource officer observed signs of drug impairment, such as anxiety, drowsiness, and confusion, while King was held in the principal’s office. Deputies say the baggies in King’s purse tested positive for cocaine. When questioned, she reportedly began crying and requested an attorney.

Although a search of her car and classroom yielded no additional drugs, King was subsequently booked into the Cheatham County Jail later that day.

A spokesperson for the Cheatham County School District confirmed that King was an English teacher hired in 2023 and had no prior issues on record.

The district terminated her employment following the arrest and emphasized its commitment to student safety. They pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

