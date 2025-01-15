OBITUARY: Virginia Mell Isaacs

With much sadness the family of Virginia Mell Isaacs announces her passing on January 12, 2025, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mell was born on December 24, 1953, to James A. and Libby Dalton Isaacs at Dan German Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee. The second of four children, she grew up on a farm on Henpeck Lane and attended Franklin City Schools, graduating from Franklin High School in 1971. She attended Lipscomb University, graduating in 1975 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. She received her MS degree in Education in 2000 from Nova Southern University . Mell began teaching kindergarten in Williamson County and taught first and second grade for many years at Liberty Elementary School in Franklin until her retirement in 2018, instilling the joys of learning to multiple generations of children. She continued helping students after her retirement by tutoring in the after school program at Johnson Elementary School and tutoring remotely during COVID.

Although Mell never had children of her own, she had an abiding love for all children and had the unique ability to understand, communicate, and empathize with children. She was mentor, friend, confidant, and playmate to her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews whom she always introduced as her children. Her house was filled with games, toys, books, art supplies, and the first computer in the family to entertain and educate her babies. Most weekends in their early lives were always spent with Mell. If they asked for pizza for breakfast or a movie at 2 AM, Mell made it happen for them. Her Christmas and birthday presents were their most anticipated gifts, fulfilling their wishes in the most delightful ways. Her final wish was to see her grands at DisneyWorld so her nieces and nephews planned and orchestrated one glorious trip for all of them this past Thanksgiving, creating lasting memories of Mell on her scooter going from ride to ride to watch all of them with a big grin and lots of hugs when they finished.

Mell was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jai Isaacs, and nephew Grey Patrick. She is survived by her dear friend, Carol Kelso, sister Lyn (Herb) Patrick of Clarksville, TN, Beth (Nelson) Sweeney of Lewisburg, TN, uncle Cecil Crowson of Cuernavaca, Mexico, nieces Ashley (Travis) King of Cornersville, TN and Hardin (Matthew) Warren of Seattle, WA, nephews Ed Patrick of Clarksville, TN and Seth Sweeney of Shelbyville, KY and great nieces Hannah and Megan King, Taylor Sweeney, and Ellie Davis Warren and great nephews Lee and Cooper Sweeney and Beau Warren.

A celebration of her precious life will be held 5:00PM Friday, January 17, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

She was an organ donor and according to her wishes, will be cremated. To honor her memory, please always share a kind word of encouragement with a child.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Liberty Elementary School, 600 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

