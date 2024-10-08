Burger King Launches Limited Time Halloween Menu Additions

This Halloween, Burger King® – home of the flame-grilled Whopper® – is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and the animated adaptations of The Addams Family to serve up scary delicious takes on some of the brand’s most iconic menu items. Available starting Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at participating restaurants while supplies last, the new The Addams Family Menu features four delicious items – each inspired by a different character from the beloved animated films.

Over the years, Burger King has given its Guests something to scream about during the Halloween season with unique culinary innovations like the Ghost Pepper Whopper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, and more. Now, Burger King is inviting Guests to pull up a seat at the table with their favorite family (and Thing, of course) as the brand brings unique The Addams Family-inspired offerings to menus nationwide, including:

Wednesday’s Whopper – Enjoy the iconic flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

Thing’s Rings – Hold tight to Thing’s Rings, signature BK crispy onion rings served in themed packaging of The Addams Family’s beloved, but mysterious one-handed helper – Thing!

Gomez’s Churro Fries – Keep the flames of love alive with Gomez’s Churro Fries – deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce.

Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake – You don’t have to be a psychic to know you’ll love this delicious shake that features creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

Burger King will also be releasing a limited-edition line of King Jr. Meal toys inspired by the various characters from The Addams Family animated films to further commemorate its chilling collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products. In addition to being available while supplies last in restaurants across the U.S., Burger King Canada will be offering the new products for a limited time starting Oct. 7.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY © 2019 MGM and BRON Creative MG1, LLC. THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 © 2021 MGM. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a trademark of Tee & Charles Addams Foundation. © 2024 MGM. All Rights Reserved.

Source: Burger King

