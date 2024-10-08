Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Suki Sushi Restaurant 97 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/7/2024 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 99 4091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 McDonalds Of Brentwood 100 109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/7/2024 First Watch 99 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Hilton Suite Restaurant 99 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Hilton Suites Lounge 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Community Child Care Approval 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 10/7/2024 Five Daughters Bakery 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11V Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Daddy's Dogs 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/7/2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 96 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 98 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 88 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 92 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 88 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Hilton Suites Hotel 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/7/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 100 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Bethesda Elementary School 98 Rt 2 Thompson Station, TN 37179 School Buildings Routine 10/4/2024 The Factory At Liberty Hall 99 230 Franklin Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Jade Wok 99 7026 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Deerfield Inn 96 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062 Hotels Motels Routine 10/4/2024 Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria 100 4907 Bethesda Thompson Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 100 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 10/4/2024 Sonic Drive In #2064 99 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Mojo's Taco Restaurant 97 230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/4/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 92 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Cano's 97 1514 TN-96 Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 10/4/2024 Asian Taste 97 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/4/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool 98 108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Patches Academy Approval 3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Child Care Routine 10/4/2024 The Monkey's Treehouse 100 91 Seaboard Ln Suite 103 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Bar-B-Cutie 93 1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 New Hope Academy Approval 1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 10/3/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 91 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/3/2024 Scout's Pub 96 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Jasmine 94 8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Kokomo Trading Company 95 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Health Sushi 99 600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Westhaven Academy Daycare Food 100 114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Wild Ginger Restaurant 99 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Maniac's 99 99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/3/2024 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 98 601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Barbara's Home Cooking 84 1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/2/2024 Primrose East Franklin Approval 100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 10/2/2024 Franklin High Culinary Arts 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/2/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 90 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Broadway Ink 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064 Body Piercing Studios Routine 10/2/2024 Primrose School of East Franklin 100 100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/2/2024 Broadway Ink 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/2/2024 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle Tennessee Approval 129 Fowlkes Street Suite 1000 C/O PO Box 1084 Franklin, TN 37064-3789 Child Care Routine 10/2/2024 Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station 98 1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024 Mexicali Grill 99 1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024 Mustard Seed Pre-School Approval 1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Routine 10/1/2024 Noodles & Company 100 995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024 Franklin Lanes Inc. 99 1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Battleground Tattoo Parlour 100 1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/1/2024 Corelife Eatery 96 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 The Country Boy 92 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Hillsboro Elementary School 97 5412 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 10/1/2024 Moe's Southwest Grill 97 401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Hanks Coffee LLC 98 1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Connors Steak and Seafood 99 1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303 99 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024 Stroud's Barbeque 95 1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

