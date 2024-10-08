Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Suki Sushi Restaurant977030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/7/2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe994091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/7/2024
McDonalds Of Brentwood100109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/7/2024
First Watch991834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Hilton Suite Restaurant999000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Hilton Suites Lounge1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Community Child CareApproval129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine10/7/2024
Five Daughters Bakery100230 Franklin Rd STE-11V Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Daddy's Dogs99230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/7/2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Southbrooke Amenity Pool961043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool987101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Keystone Pool H.O.A881736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool929150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool8810000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Hilton Suites Hotel969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/7/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus100336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Bethesda Elementary School98Rt 2 Thompson Station, TN 37179School Buildings Routine10/4/2024
The Factory At Liberty Hall99230 Franklin Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Jade Wok997026 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Deerfield Inn961407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062Hotels Motels Routine10/4/2024
Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria1004907 Bethesda Thompson Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe1001710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up10/4/2024
Sonic Drive In #2064992018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Mojo's Taco Restaurant97230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/4/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool921001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Cano's971514 TN-96 Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine10/4/2024
Asian Taste97116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/4/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool98108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Patches AcademyApproval3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Child Care Routine10/4/2024
The Monkey's Treehouse10091 Seaboard Ln Suite 103 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Bar-B-Cutie931203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/3/2024
New Hope AcademyApproval1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine10/3/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites91111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/3/2024
Scout's Pub96158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Jasmine948105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/3/2024
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Kebab Gyros1005010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/3/2024
Kokomo Trading Company95158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/3/2024
Health Sushi99600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Westhaven Academy Daycare Food100114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Wild Ginger Restaurant99101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/3/2024
Maniac's9999 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/3/2024
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool98601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Barbara's Home Cooking841232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine10/2/2024
Primrose East FranklinApproval100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine10/2/2024
Franklin High Culinary Arts100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/2/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool90485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Broadway Ink100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064Body Piercing Studios Routine10/2/2024
Primrose School of East Franklin100100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/2/2024
Broadway Ink100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine10/2/2024
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle TennesseeApproval129 Fowlkes Street Suite 1000 C/O PO Box 1084 Franklin, TN 37064-3789Child Care Routine10/2/2024
Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station981201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024
Mexicali Grill991724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024
Mustard Seed Pre-SchoolApproval1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Child Care Routine10/1/2024
Noodles & Company100995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024
Franklin Lanes Inc.991200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/1/2024
Battleground Tattoo Parlour1001111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/1/2024
Corelife Eatery96401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/1/2024
The Country Boy924141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/1/2024
Hillsboro Elementary School975412 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine10/1/2024
Moe's Southwest Grill97401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/1/2024
Hanks Coffee LLC981411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/1/2024
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria1005412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/1/2024
Connors Steak and Seafood991916 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930399553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024
Stroud's Barbeque951010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/1/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here