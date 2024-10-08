Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|97
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/7/2024
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|99
|4091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|McDonalds Of Brentwood
|100
|109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/7/2024
|First Watch
|99
|1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hilton Suite Restaurant
|99
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hilton Suites Lounge
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Community Child Care
|Approval
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|10/7/2024
|Five Daughters Bakery
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11V Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Daddy's Dogs
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/7/2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|96
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|98
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|88
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|92
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|88
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hilton Suites Hotel
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/7/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|100
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Bethesda Elementary School
|98
|Rt 2 Thompson Station, TN 37179
|School Buildings Routine
|10/4/2024
|The Factory At Liberty Hall
|99
|230 Franklin Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Jade Wok
|99
|7026 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Deerfield Inn
|96
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/4/2024
|Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|4907 Bethesda Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|100
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/4/2024
|Sonic Drive In #2064
|99
|2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Mojo's Taco Restaurant
|97
|230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/4/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|92
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Cano's
|97
|1514 TN-96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|10/4/2024
|Asian Taste
|97
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/4/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
|98
|108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Patches Academy
|Approval
|3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Routine
|10/4/2024
|The Monkey's Treehouse
|100
|91 Seaboard Ln Suite 103 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Bar-B-Cutie
|93
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|New Hope Academy
|Approval
|1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|10/3/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|91
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/3/2024
|Scout's Pub
|96
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Jasmine
|94
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Kokomo Trading Company
|95
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Health Sushi
|99
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Westhaven Academy Daycare Food
|100
|114 Prospect Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Wild Ginger Restaurant
|99
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Maniac's
|99
|99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/3/2024
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|98
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Barbara's Home Cooking
|84
|1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/2/2024
|Primrose East Franklin
|Approval
|100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|10/2/2024
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/2/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|90
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|10/2/2024
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|100
|100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/2/2024
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/2/2024
|Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle Tennessee
|Approval
|129 Fowlkes Street Suite 1000 C/O PO Box 1084 Franklin, TN 37064-3789
|Child Care Routine
|10/2/2024
|Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
|98
|1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
|Mexicali Grill
|99
|1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
|Mustard Seed Pre-School
|Approval
|1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Routine
|10/1/2024
|Noodles & Company
|100
|995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
|Franklin Lanes Inc.
|99
|1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Battleground Tattoo Parlour
|100
|1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/1/2024
|Corelife Eatery
|96
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|The Country Boy
|92
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Hillsboro Elementary School
|97
|5412 Pinewood Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|10/1/2024
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|97
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Hanks Coffee LLC
|98
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|99
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303
|99
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
|Stroud's Barbeque
|95
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
