Arrests Made in Two Separate Pellet Gun Incidents in Spring Hill

June 18, 2024 – On June 14th officers responded to the area of Via Francisco Way and Maleventum Way in the Benevento subdivision to a report that a 15-year-old female was struck by a pellet gun. A 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were identified as suspects and charged with assault in Williamson County Juvenile Court.

On June 16th officers responded to a 44-year-old victim who was struck in the head by a projectile from a pellet gun while he was driving his vehicle. This incident happened in the area of Duplex Road and Hurt Road. This morning (June 18th) two 16-year-old males, one from Spring Hill and one from Franklin were charged with aggravated assault in Williamson County Juvenile Court in connection with this incident.

The preliminary investigation to this point has revealed that juveniles have been using “Orbeez” guns that shoot gel projectiles (gel blasters). Some are shooting these guns from car to car at each other, while others shoot at pedestrians. In other cases, BB/pellet guns have been used by juveniles and persons walking/driving have been hit.

If your child has these styles of guns, Spring Hill Police wants to remind parents to please monitor their activity especially if they leave the house with them. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be coming.

Spring Hill Police says this is not a game or social media “challenge.” This is a crime, and prosecutions will follow if this crime is committed.

Source: SHPD

