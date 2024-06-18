Missing Hendersonville Teen Found Safe

UPDATE: Sarah Schmidt has been found safe.

On June 18, 2024, the Hendersonville Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Sarah Schmidt was last seen at the Streets of Indian Lake on June 17 2024 at 9 pm.

Sarah is a white female 5’02” 112 lbs Black hair Brown eyes.

Sarah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Harrell with the Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD

