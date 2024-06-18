Whataburger to Give Away Free Iced Coffee During the Summer Solstice June 20

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, Whataburger is helping fans make the most of the Summer Solstice with a free Iced Coffee. The 16-ounce iced coffee will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in local time zones and can be customized “just like you like it” with one of our three new flavors — Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha.

Whataburger fans can caffeinate their way through the day with the most sunlight. Anyone needing a pick-me-up on June 20 can claim their complimentary Iced Coffee in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, or on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery on orders placed through the app (The offer is not available on third-party delivery apps.).

Whataburger’s new Iced Coffee is made with a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua, giving it the bold aroma of dark-roasted coffee. It has a vibrant finish with nutty, smoky, toasted flavor notes.

Across 15 states, guests can visit their local Whataburger for a complimentary Iced Coffee. Customers who download the Whataburger app and create an account will immediately receive an offer for a free Whataburger and start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to show and share their love for Whataburger, official merchandise is available at whatastore.com.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email