Armed Suspect Captured Near Spring Hill Elementary After Search

October 25, 2024 — Authorities have apprehended 23-year-old Colin Harless following an extensive search near Maury Hill Street and Spring Hill Elementary School. Harless, who was wanted for violating an order of protection, was believed to be armed with a .45 caliber handgun and possibly hiding in the wooded area surrounding the school.

The search began Thursday, prompting a warning for residents and parents to avoid the area around Evans Park and Spring Hill Elementary.

Law enforcement officials deployed a drone to assist in locating Harless. Police urged the public not to approach Harless if spotted, citing safety concerns.

The situation concluded without incident as Harless was taken into custody shortly thereafter. The handgun he was believed to be carrying was located and secured by officers.

Source: Spring Hill Police

