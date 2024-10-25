Vandy Women’s Soccer Battle to Scoreless Draw at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Vanderbilt women’s soccer team (8-2-6, 3-2-4 SEC) dominated the shot count but couldn’t find the back of the net in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against LSU (7-7-3, 2-5-2 SEC) on Thursday night at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Commodores were the more aggressive side throughout the match, outshooting the Tigers 18-11, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal. Despite creating numerous quality chances, particularly in a first half that saw them fire 12 shots, Vanderbilt was unable to break through against LSU goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian, who finished with nine saves.

Senior midfielder Julianne Leskauskas led the Vanderbilt attack with four shots, including two on frame, while Sydney Watts added three shots with one on target. The Commodores maintained consistent pressure throughout the match, earning nine corner kicks and controlling 51% of possession.

Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko recorded her eighth shutout of the season, making three saves to preserve the clean sheet. The Commodores’ backline, led by Jessica Hinton and Alex Wagner, who both played the full 90 minutes, limited LSU to just three shots on target.

The match grew increasingly physical in the later stages, with Maci Teater receiving a yellow card in the 89th minute. In total, the teams combined for 19 fouls in the defensive battle.

