Middle Tennessee Falls to South Carolina in Jacksonville Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Middle Tennessee football kept things interesting through one half at AmFirst Stadium but could not slow down the tempo offense of Jacksonville State enough in the second half to pull out a result, losing to the hosts 42-20 on Wednesday night in Conference USA play.

By the Numbers

8.0: Yards per carry for the Gamecocks. The Blue Raiders struggled to slow down the Jax State option game most of the night, particularly from quarterback Tyler Huff (18 carries for 151 yards, 8.4 yards per carry) and running back Tre Stewart (21 carries for 210 yards, 10 yards per carry).

5-for-13: MTSU’s success rate on third down. The Gamecocks also faced 13 third downs, converting eight of them. Both teams converted once on first down on Wednesday night.

128 and 106: Yards receiving for Omari Kelly and Holden Willis , respectively. The last time MTSU had two 100 yard receivers was last season’s game against Jax State on October 4, 2023 ( Justin Olson , nine catches for 124 yards, Elijah Metcalf four catches for 115 yards).

