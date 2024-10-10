5 Must See Halloween Themed Pop Up Bars

4 Dream Hotel

210 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Dream Nashville is thrilled to announce the debut of “It’s Fall Y’all,” a charming seasonal takeover inside the hotel’s Parlour Bar. Starting October 2, guests are invited to embrace the spirit of fall with a festive transformation that celebrates all things autumn.

Various new themed cocktails will be available with the launch, including the Perky Pumpkin, a seasonal spin on the espresso martini, Hay Bale Rides, a vodka-based concoction featuring house-made grenadine, lime, chinola, Select Apertivo and garnished with an orange wedge and mint bouquet, It’s Fall Y’all, a gin-based cocktail that is topped with a picture-perfect Fall Y’all stencil, and Apple Pie Jello Shots. The bites menu will feature items such as Fall Squash Flatbread, Mushroom Arancini, Beet Hummus with crudite and endive, Harvest Charcuterie Board, with Apple Bread Pudding and Baked Alaska for dessert.

Find more information here.