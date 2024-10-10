Nancy Pelosi to Speak at Sold Out Book Event in Nashville

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will be in Nashville on October 17 to speak at Parnassus Books to discuss her newly released memoir, “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House” along with American writer and presidential biographer Jon Meacham.

In her memoir “The Art of Power,” Pelosi shares her remarkable journey from being a housewife to becoming a central figure in American politics. She details her evolution as a legislator, highlighting her ability to navigate political landscapes. The memoir also addresses pivotal and traumatic events. She reflects on the January 6 Capitol attack and the violent incident at her home involving her husband, Paul Pelosi, in 2022.

Pelosi discusses key moments including her role in passing the Affordable Care Act and addressing the economic crisis in 2008. Pelosi provides insights into her relationships with various presidents, revealing how she worked to find common ground while also standing firm on critical issues.

The sold out event will take place at Parnassus Books at 5pm. Attendees should note that large bags and certain items are prohibited, including weapons, explosives, and professional photography equipment. All guests will undergo security screening. Parking is available for free in front of the store and in nearby lots.

For more information about the event, visit Parnassus Books.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email