Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating a suspicious structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jim Warren Rd., at Crafton Rd.

This fire is across the street from another suspicious fire that occurred on March 12th.

Anyone having information about this incident or the previous one can email Chief Temple at [email protected], call 931-451-0636, or contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 if you wish to remain anonymous.

