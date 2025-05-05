Little Caesars and Mountain Dew Launch New Mango Rush

April 17, 2025 – Mountain Dew® is giving flavor-seekers a new reason to run to Little Caesars® with an exciting beverage exclusive at the pizza chain with the launch of Mountain Dew® Mango Rush.

Rolling out nationally starting May 5, exclusively at Little Caesars, the tropical beverage blends the refreshing citrus taste of Mountain Dew with a bold kick of mango flavor. The result of a collaboration between the two brands, Mountain Dew Mango Rush was created to give Little Caesars’ fans more of the fruit-forward flavor they crave, perfectly pairing with their favorite Little Caesars pizza.

Mountain Dew Mango Rush will be available in a collectible 16-ounce can with a co-branded design, for a limited time while supplies last.

This is the second flavor-exclusive from PepsiCo at Little Caesars, after it brought back the hit Pepsi® Pineapple for a limited run at the chain in 2023. The fruity flavor was so popular it made a comeback in 2024, paving the way for the collaboration behind Mountain Dew Mango Rush.

Source: PRN

