Baskin-Robbins Launches Strawberry Tres Leches & Lava Colada

With spring in full bloom, Baskin-Robbins® is scooping up something extra special to celebrate. Starting May 1, guests can dive into a berrylicious lineup of new and returning favorites: the Flavor of the Month, Strawberry Tres Leches; the tropical Lava Colada beverage; and the Perfect Peony and Strawberries ‘n Cream Cakes—just in time for Mother’s Day.

Available for a limited time, Strawberry Tres Leches is a luscious tribute to the popular Latin American cake that’ll send everyone into a strawberry daydream. This decadent dessert-in-a-scoop is the perfect way to celebrate National Strawberry Month and features Tres Leches Ice Cream blended with juicy strawberry pieces, fluffy white cake chunks, and swirls of strawberry goodness. Embark on your sweet strawberry daydream and try Strawberry Tres Leches before it floats away.

The warmer air is calling for one thing: frozen beverages galore! This spring, guests can transport themselves to island time with the latest addition to Baskin-Robbins’ beverage lineup. A refreshing twist on the tropical Lava Flow, the new Lava Colada is a dreamy blend of piña colada flavors and the fruity tang of delicious strawberries. It’s a creamy mocktail of summer fruits, minus the rum. Trying it for the first time? From May 1-31, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy a medium Lava Colada for $4* – all day, every day.

To make Mother’s Day feel extra special, celebrate with two stunning ice cream cakes made just for her. The Perfect Peony Cake now features even more vibrant peony designs and elegant icing rosettes to make her day unforgettable. The Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake is elegantly topped with real strawberries and finished with a strawberry-whipped frosting, making it a sweet classic perfect for spring. Each cake is made to share and is fully customizable with Mom’s favorite ice cream and cake flavors, plus a heartfelt message. Baskin-Robbins Rewards™ members can also unlock $5 off a cake purchase of $35 or more* throughout the month.

Source: Baskin-Robbins

