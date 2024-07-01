19 Miles to Music Row to Host Regie Hamm Album Release Party

It’s a Regie Hamm Greatest Hits Album Release Party On July 2 at 19 Miles to Music Row at Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin.

Regie Hamm’s life has had all the twists, turns, and drama of a Hollywood movie. He was raised in Pentecostal churches, tent revivals, and all-night singings. But rose from those humble beginnings to experience unprecedented success in the music industry, writing 18 number-one hits from 1994 to 2001.

With Grammy and Dove nominations and winning SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year award four times. Regie was about to launch into that same stratosphere as a pop artist signed to Universal Records. Regie and his family have experienced the highest of highs …and the lowest of lows, and have overcome enormous obstacles on a journey that would test not only their physical resources and their faith but their very sanity. Regie Hamm’s amazing story sent his life in a different direction and was chronicled in his book Angels & Idols.

Through that process, Regie found himself writing a weekly blog, screenplays, and movie treatments. His skills as a master story-telling songwriter have been re-imagined into first-rate author and dynamic blogger.

The event is free on Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 pm. Special guests will be Esther Pope, Crystal, and Dave Lenahan.

