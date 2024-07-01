Top Stories From July 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 1, 2024.

1Franklin Police Searching for Suspected Residential Burglar

Photo: Franklin Police

Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are searching for man who is suspected of burglarizing a residence. Read more

2Pool House Damaged by Fire in Williamson County

Photo: Williamson Fire/Rescue

At 6:11 PM on June 18th, Williamson County Fire was dispatched to structure fire on Del Rio Pike just outside the Whitehall Farm subdivision. Read more

3Vitahl Medical Aesthetics to Open in Thompson’s Station

photo by Michael Carpenter

Vitahl Medical Aesthetics will open at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station. Read more

4Kristin Cavallari’s Franklin Home is on the Market for $11 Million

Stock Photo

The reality star and owner of Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari, has put her Franklin home in the Leiper’s Fork on the market. Read more

5Franklin Police To Step Up DUI Enforcement Over Fourth of July Holiday

This Independence Day, the Franklin Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to celebrate our nation’s birthday responsibly. Read more

