Top Stories From July 1, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 1, 2024.
Photo: Franklin Police
Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are searching for man who is suspected of burglarizing a residence. Read more
Photo: Williamson Fire/Rescue
At 6:11 PM on June 18th, Williamson County Fire was dispatched to structure fire on Del Rio Pike just outside the Whitehall Farm subdivision. Read more
photo by Michael Carpenter
Vitahl Medical Aesthetics will open at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station. Read more
Stock Photo
The reality star and owner of Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari, has put her Franklin home in the Leiper’s Fork on the market. Read more
This Independence Day, the Franklin Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to celebrate our nation’s birthday responsibly. Read more
