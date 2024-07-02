Photo of the Day: July 2, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:White Bison Coffee announced their new summer flavors to kick off the season with choices to cool off with an icy drink. Now available in White Bison shops across Middle TN and North AL, see summer offerings below:

Lemonades from White Bison: Throughout the year, White Bison offers a selection of refreshing tea or smoothies that are perfect for any weather. They continue to switch it up with a thoughtfully considered selection of cool, sweet and sour lemonades that will inevitably be a summertime party for your taste buds. Choose from lavender, peach and strawberry. All with a creamy soft whip on top!

Ruby Chocolate Shaken Espresso: White Bison offers finely crafted coffee for guests every day and is shaking things up for summer with the new ruby chocolate shaken espresso. It’s bold, rich and shaken for the perfect blends of flavors and topped with soft whip.

