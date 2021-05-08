12 Plants and Flowers Perfect for Mom

With Mother’s Day here, it is time to think about what to get for Mom to tell her how much you care. Some mothers like fresh-cut flowers, some like house plants, some like succulents, and others might like something to plant in the yard. All of these kinds of flowers or plants have both a tradition and a reason for being a good choice.

Here are 12 options to consider when making a choice this year. Cut flowers are listed under the category traditionalist because these types of moms do not mind having an ephemeral arrangement. They expect the flowers not to last, but love having fresh flowers to add color and beauty to their homes. Earth Mothers like to get their hands in the dirt and make things grow. That is why garden plants are perfect for them. Succulents require a minimum of care, that is why they are great for the always on the go modern mom. And for those who live in an apartment, or have a small yard, there are beautiful house plants.

Traditionalist: Cut Flowers