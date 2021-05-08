JC Ford Company to Locate Manufacturing Operations in Columbia

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and JC Ford Company officials announced on May 6 that the company will locate new manufacturing operations in Columbia, Tenn.

The automated equipment manufacturer will invest $30 million to renovate two existing facilities and create 210 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.

Family-owned and operated, JC Ford was founded nearly 80 years ago. The company is a leading manufacturer in high-speed corn tortilla production equipment with production ranging from 1,000 to 8,000 dozen per hour.

JC Ford also manufactures tortilla chip production lines, ranging from 250 pounds per hour to a completely automated 4,000 pounds per hour system. The company works with clients offering customized options for layout, design, equipment, product development and service to fit each client’s needs while maximizing resources and product quality.

“Today’s [May 6] announcement is another incredible win for Columbia– a well–established, and highly respected company creating over 200 new jobs and investing $30 million our region. On behalf of all of us at the City of Columbia, I welcome JC Ford and look forward to working with them as they further expand their company in our community. I would also like to thank Governor Lee, TNECD, TVA, our regional economic development partners and the Maury Alliance for their good work in bringing yet another economic development project to our city. Columbia is well positioned thanks to a robust economy, a skilled workforce and partnerships enjoyed at the state and regional levels. This project is a prime example,” said Columbia City Mayor Chaz Molder

Hiring is underway. Interested applicants can go to www.jcford.com to learn more and are encouraged to attend all future job fairs, coming soon.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in more than 5,300 job commitments and $5.3 billion in capital investment.

“It is exciting to see a company from California open new facilities in Maury County. With its strategic location, Maury County is quickly becoming a top choice for out-of-state companies looking to manufacture in a business–friendly environment. I welcome JC Ford and thank them for both their investment and the new job opportunities they are creating,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.