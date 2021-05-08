WCS Media Students Win Big at NATAS Awards

Following wins at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Regional Student Production Awards, WCS media students from four high schools are in the running for awards at the national level.

The NATAS Nashville/Midsouth chapter virtually presented its regional student winners April 30. Williamson County Schools students took home first place in seven of 16 categories.

Ravenwood High senior Will Stafford’s video, The Life of a Video Editor, won Best Fiction and Best Writing. RHS junior Brooks Taylor’s work on the Raptor Sports Report earned the Best Sports award.

“Will has been instrumental in our classroom creative culture over the past three years, and we are so proud of him,” said RHS media teacher Megan Sanchez. “We aren’t sure what RHS-TV will do without a Will Stafford next year. Brooks is a very talented and professional student. His win in the competitive sports category is a sign of a bright future in the industry.”

Years of friendship enabled Page High sophomores Matthew Spining and Joe Ekker to create a piece, Illegal Download, that won in two categories: Best Director and Best Photographer.

“They have watched hundreds of movies together and have worked hard to learn the skills needed to create their own films,” said PHS media teacher Terry Flowers. “Their dedication and willingness to spend the time necessary writing, planning, filming and editing is what sets them apart.”

Brentwood High won Best Public Service Announcement (PSA). Junior Noah True, junior Eliza Linney and senior Stuart Beaton created the winning video, One Second.

“It’s always an honor to win a NATAS Award,” said BHS media teacher Ronnie Adcock. “Noah, Eliza and Stuart put a lot of planning and effort into their winning PSA.”

Franklin High senior Sarah Scott won Best Editing for the Franklin Football Vlogs.

“‘Created by Sarah Scott’ is a line that I have written on countless videos this school year,” said FHS media teacher Keri Thompson. “Her videos will make an impact forever on her graduating class, and I’m thrilled that all her hard work was rewarded with this Midsouth Student Award. She has a bright future in this industry, and I’m thankful we had her here at Franklin High.”

Winning at the NATAS Awards is one of the highest honors media students can earn. The Nashville/Midsouth region includes schools from Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina. As winners at the regional level, these students will continue to the National Student Production Awards in the fall.