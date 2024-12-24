Yale University’s Award-winning A cappella Group to Perform at Franklin Theatre

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, in partnership with the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County (AAHS), will host Out of the Blue, Yale University’s award-winning and acclaimed a cappella group for a one-night performance on Thursday, January 9, at The Franklin Theatre.

“The Franklin Theatre looks forward to welcoming Out of the Blue,” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Preserving this historic theatre continues to enable us to bring dynamic cultural arts experiences to Franklin and Williamson County. The African American Heritage Society is a trusted partner of ours, and we look forward to working with them to bring this show to our community.”

The evening’s performance will celebrate the connection between historic preservation and adaptive reuse, bringing great community experiences. Through its partnerships and community support, the Heritage Foundation is able to bring performances like this to life.

“The African American Heritage Society is thrilled to partner with the Heritage Foundation to bring this talented group of young acapella singers from Yale University to The Franklin Theatre, said Alma McLemore, CEO of AAHS. “The group is directed by our very own Middle Tennessean and Battle Ground Academy graduate, Kendall Grimes. We are so looking forward to their performance and are honored and grateful that they are bringing their talents to Franklin.”

The group was founded in 1986 and has evolved into Yale’s most dynamic vocal group, entertaining audiences near and far with an eclectic repertoire of contemporary genres. The lineup of songs changes based on the performance, but guests can expect to hear a cappella versions of a variety of hits including “Alive” by Sia, “Falling” by Harry Styles, “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane, and many more.

“The Franklin Theatre looks forward to hosting Out of the Blue for this rare performance,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “This group typically only performs twice a year outside of Yale and has visited places like London and Hong Kong. Downtown Franklin is in for a unique experience.”

Downtown Franklin is one stop on the group’s tour, which typically performs in only two or three locations around the world each year. This will be their first visit to The Franklin Theatre.

The doors to the show will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m., and ticket sales begin on December 20 at 11 a.m., and can be purchased here.

For more information about the African American Heritage Society, please visit their website, www.aahswc.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email