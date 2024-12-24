Monster Jam Returns to Nashville in January 2025

Experience Monster Jam® live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun at Bridgestone Arena on January 4-5. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Nashville for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets™ where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Get Your Tickets Before They’re Gone!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Find tickets here.

Feel the Thrill of Full-Throttle Fun

Get ready for non-stop excitement as Nashville roars to life with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races, and plenty of big air! The world’s best drivers tear up on the dirt as they battle for the Event Championship in four competitions: Racing, Skills, Donuts, and everyone’s favorite, Freestyle, where Monster Jam trucks defy the laws of physics and do the impossible. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Event Champion as they get to score the drivers in real time based on their skills, stunts, and saves.

Start the Fun Early at the Monster Jam Pit Party

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday, where families can get up close and personal with these massive trucks, snap a selfie, meet their favorite drivers, and collect autographs. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, packed with family-friendly activities.

Don’t Miss the Monster Jam Trackside Experience

Arrive early and get revved up with Monster Jam Trackside, happening about an hour before the event. It’s packed with driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks, and epic giveaways that’ll get everyone pumped up before the action begins. Then, watch as the opening ceremonies set the stage for non-stop Monster Jam madness!

Meet the Superstars of Monster Jam!

These aren’t just any drivers—they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing vertical 2-wheel tricks, or tearing up the track in all-out racing, these drivers are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

The competition is fierce as 8 top drivers battle it out for the Arena Championship Series Central title and a coveted spot in the Monster Jam World Finals® in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 4th weekend. Fans can cheer on their favorites, like Matt Cody in the legendary Grave Digger®; fierce and fearless Jamie Sullivan driving Sparkle Smashô, a six-ton unicorn with a bold attitude; and more!

